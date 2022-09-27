Nicola Peltz spotted with Brooklyn Beckham on a date in Paris

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz dressed in all-black for dinner date.

Despite rumours of a disagreement, the couple walked hand in hand and looked happy.

Victoria Beckham reportedly wants to make amends with her daughter-in-law.

Nicola Peltz attracted attention as she left the house for a dinner date with her husband, Broolyn Beckham, prior to Paris Fashion Week.

The Transformers actor dressed in all-black, complete with a sleek leather jacket, while the budding chef chose a more relaxed style.

The rich heiress wore a black little dress with matching tights, a stunning long black jacket, and knee-high platform boots in the same color.

Peltz finished off her appearance with a pair of huge black sunglasses, leaving her dark hair open.

Beckham, meanwhile, wore a long-sleeved navy blue shirt with denim pants and a pair of low-cut black leather Doctor Martens.

For her Paris Fashion Week show, which is set for the end of the month, the fashion designer has invited her eldest son and his better half.

“Everyone is invited, including Brooklyn and Nicola,” a source told Daily Mail. “Although it’s not definite yet that they will come.”

