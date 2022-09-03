Niggah Ji eliminated in the latest episode of Tamasha

The choreographer Niggah Ji was kicked out of the Tamasha house today.

Maira Khan and Saeeda Imtiaz are safe for the week, but the other nine candidates are in danger.

The elimination poster has been removed after numerous comments.

The reality show Tamasha, which is airing daily, has a healthy viewership. Three significant contestants were put up for eviction this week, though. Niggah Ji, Maira Khan, and Saeeda Imtiaz.

Today was the scheduled departure day for one of the contestants. The competitor that was kicked out of the Tamasha house today because the people didn’t vote him back in was the choreographer Niggah Ji.

Omar Alam and Nauman Javed are safe for the week, but the other nine candidates are in danger as the incredible choreographer Niggah Ji departs the programme today.

Many people claimed that Nigah Jee was rightfully ejected from the house because he was causing more and more trouble and was acting like the family's favourite child. A few fans claimed that Nigah Jee played the game really well and provided the necessary spice for the event. The majority of viewers cheered his elimination. These are the comments that we have gathered from Instagram feed. Have a peek at them!

