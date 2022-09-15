Nikki Tamboli name crop up in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Nikita or Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna’s names have come up in the multi-million dollar extortion case.

Nikita or Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna’s names have come up in the multi-million dollar extortion case. Which involve conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar after Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) charge sheet claims that Nikki received a cash payment of Rs. 3.5 lakh along with a name-brand bag. Sukesh first met Nikita, Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil while he was incarcerated. According to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) collected charge sheet, all of them had traveled to Delhi’s Tihar Jail to meet him.

Just one day after Jacqueline Fernandez was called in for questioning in the same matter by Delhi Police EOW authorities, Nora Fatehi was interrogated on Thursday. According to ED, Sukesh gave both Nora and Jacqueline extravagant presents and cars.

A senior Police official was recently quoted saying, “We want to clarify a few things, hence we have called Irani and Fatehi again.” The official further stated that Nora had previously stated on numerous occasions that she was unaware of Chandrashekhar’s criminal history.



On Wednesday, Jacqueline and Pinki were interrogated for several hours and confronted. According to reports, the authorities discovered inconsistencies in their claims.