Nimra Ali talks about her family struggles before becoming famous

Nimra Ali is a talented girl whose positive energy made her a big deal overnight.

Nimra became famous after a video clip of her talking about how excited she was to be in an interview that would be shown on TV.

She also talked about the hard times she went through before she became famous.

Advertisement

Nimra Ali is a talented girl whose positive energy made her a big deal overnight. Nimra became famous after a video clip of her talking about how excited she was to be in an interview that would be shown on TV went viral on social media.

As Nimra said in her recent interview, “Pehchano Pakistan,” Nimra Ali talked about the hard times she went through before she became famous. “We used to live in a rented house which only had one room. Now I have purchased my own house with my earning but we still live in our rented house because we are emotionally attached with that place. We were five people all together who used to share that one room.”

She added, “My life changed a lot after becoming famous as before that we never used to go in restaurant, even I didn’t have a mobile phone before getting famous. After I became famous I started my first job in a private channel. They used to give me 15k salary from which I bought my first mobile phone.”

Nimra further added, “My family faced a lot of difficulties as my father faced some financial issues during his life. My mother used to tell us that there was a time when they didn’t even had food to eat. After my father’s death I had a dream to financially support my family and God helped me to fulfil my dream.”

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

Also Read Netizens reacts on Nimra Ali recent video on Shamshera song Ji Huzoor Nimra Ali is a Model And Pakistani Ticktock Star. She shares a...