Nimra Khan leaves fans amused with her latest fun video

Nimra Khan is making the rounds on the Internet with her latest video.

Nimra posted the strange video on her official Instagram account.

The latest mesmerizing video of the bubbly actress Nimra Khan from Lollywood is making the rounds on the internet.

Advertisement

Nimra posted the strange video on her official Instagram account. In it, the Rishta Anjana Sa actress did a trick with her hands and fingers that seemed impossible.

The viral video has amassed 32K+ likes on Instagram.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official) Advertisement

The funny but confusing video spread like wildfire on the internet, and Khan’s huge number of fans liked it. Peers and friends in the same business as the Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga star were all shocked.

For those who don’t know, Khan became famous because of how well she did in Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga, Bhool, Meherbaan, Uraan, and Khoob Seerat.