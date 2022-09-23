‘No one’ informed Prince Harry of Queen Elizabeth’s passing

Prince Harry ‘left’ Queen Elizabeth for Meghan Markle on death bed
Prince Harry missed the chance to bid farewell to the Queen at...
Prince Harry was not directly informed by a member of the family about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s passing on September 8, 2022, according to a Palace source, who also asserts that he learned of the news from online sources.
On September 8, 2022, the 96-year-old queen passed away. According to reports, the Duke of Sussex arrived at Balmoral an hour later. He was even reportedly seen driving to the royal residence while appearing particularly distraught.
According to a Buckingham Palace insider, nobody from the royal family or any courtiers actually called Harry to inform him of the monarch’s passing on that awful day.
This meant that despite his father King Charles apparently summoning him in the morning to get to Scotland due to concerns about the Queen’s health, Prince Harry learned of the Queen’s passing from news reports.
It is important to note that Prince Harry arrived in Scotland’s Aberdeen airport shortly after the Queen’s passing was declared official at 6:30 p.m. (GMT) on September 8, 2022.
