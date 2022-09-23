‘No one’ informed Prince Harry of Queen Elizabeth’s passing

No one informed Prince Harry of his grandmother’s death.

Prince Harry learned of the monarch’s death from news reports and online sources.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at Balmoral an hour later than expected due to concerns about the Queen’s health.

Prince Harry was not directly informed by a member of the family about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s passing on September 8, 2022, according to a Palace source, who also asserts that he learned of the news from online sources.

On September 8, 2022, the 96-year-old queen passed away. According to reports, the Duke of Sussex arrived at Balmoral an hour later. He was even reportedly seen driving to the royal residence while appearing particularly distraught.

According to a Buckingham Palace insider, nobody from the royal family or any courtiers actually called Harry to inform him of the monarch’s passing on that awful day.

This meant that despite his father King Charles apparently summoning him in the morning to get to Scotland due to concerns about the Queen’s health, Prince Harry learned of the Queen’s passing from news reports.

It is important to note that Prince Harry arrived in Scotland’s Aberdeen airport shortly after the Queen’s passing was declared official at 6:30 p.m. (GMT) on September 8, 2022.

