Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘No one’ informed Prince Harry of Queen Elizabeth’s passing

‘No one’ informed Prince Harry of Queen Elizabeth’s passing

Articles
Advertisement
‘No one’ informed Prince Harry of Queen Elizabeth’s passing

Prince Harry misbehaved with Queen Elizabeth on his wedding

Advertisement
  • No one informed Prince Harry of his grandmother’s death.
  • Prince Harry learned of the monarch’s death from news reports and online sources.
  • The Duke of Sussex arrived at Balmoral an hour later than expected due to concerns about the Queen’s health.
Advertisement

Prince Harry was not directly informed by a member of the family about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s passing on September 8, 2022, according to a Palace source, who also asserts that he learned of the news from online sources.

On September 8, 2022, the 96-year-old queen passed away. According to reports, the Duke of Sussex arrived at Balmoral an hour later. He was even reportedly seen driving to the royal residence while appearing particularly distraught.

Also Read

Prince Harry ‘left’ Queen Elizabeth for Meghan Markle on death bed
Prince Harry ‘left’ Queen Elizabeth for Meghan Markle on death bed

Prince Harry missed the chance to bid farewell to the Queen at...

According to a Buckingham Palace insider, nobody from the royal family or any courtiers actually called Harry to inform him of the monarch’s passing on that awful day.

This meant that despite his father King Charles apparently summoning him in the morning to get to Scotland due to concerns about the Queen’s health, Prince Harry learned of the Queen’s passing from news reports.

It is important to note that Prince Harry arrived in Scotland’s Aberdeen airport shortly after the Queen’s passing was declared official at 6:30 p.m. (GMT) on September 8, 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Harry book, which contains ‘negativity,’ should be rejected: Expert
Prince Harry book, which contains ‘negativity,’ should be rejected: Expert

A royal expert says Prince Harry should drop the project entirely. Sandro...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story