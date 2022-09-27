Advertisement
Noah Cyrus reveals dad Billy Ray Cyrus gave her advice

Articles
Noah Cyrus reveals dad Billy Ray Cyrus gave her advice

  • Noah Cyrus has been open about her past struggles with substance abuse.
  • She revealed on Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that her dad gave her advice.
  • Billy Ray Cyrus told her to “just stand still” and focus on who she really was.
Noah Cyrus is open about the events leading up to her “commitment to recovery” from her substance misuse. The 22-year-old “Ready To Go” singer shared the advice her father Billy Ray Cyrus gave her in the summer of 2020 when she was battling a Xanax addiction on Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“He had me take my shoes off and put my feet in the grass, and really get connected to home,” She recalled. “He said, ‘Noey, just stand still, breathe in the air. Just stand still and get connected back to who you really are — none of the rest of this matters. Like, let’s just be here, me and you.’ And we had such an amazing moment that I hadn’t had in such a long time.”

“He didn’t know how much I truly needed to hear that and be reminded of that at that time,” Cyrus said of her father, who could tell she was having a hard time.

Cyrus has been transparent about her Xanax addiction and prior issues with substance misuse. The actress, who is Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, revealed to Rolling Stone earlier this year that she had been in rehab for almost two years since she first experimented with downers at the age of 18.

“My boyfriend at the time, when I was 18, was the first person that gave me a Xanax, and it became a way for us to bond.”

She revealed. “I think I wanted to fit in with him. I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everybody was doing. Once I felt that it was possible to silence things out for a second and numb your pain, it was over.”

According to Cyrus, she was “surrounded by people” who had easy access to Xanax and a group of pals who did not dissuade her from abusing drugs heavily.

Noah Cyrus new song discusses Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus separation
Noah Cyrus new song discusses Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus separation

Noah Cyrus' new song Every Beginning Ends, is a country ballad. She...

