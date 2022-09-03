Nobody knew JayeshBhai Jordaar was on foeticide: Vivek Agnihotri

The director Vivek Agnihotri has discussed the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh.

The director Vivek Agnihotri has discussed the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh. While Vivek praised the movie’s focus on female foeticide in an interview, he also criticised Ranveer for dancing shirtless with “25 ladies” to promote the movie.

The principal actor of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh (Jayesh Patel), plays a loving husband and father who fights for his unborn girl child in this uncommon and powerful film from Yash Raj Films. The movie premiered on May 13.

In an interview with Kushal Mehra, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Ranveer Singh, the so called number 1 star. People don’t get tired praising him. His film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was on female foeticide about how people should not kill girls. What a wonderful subject but then how were they promoting the film? Ranveer went shirtless and was dancing with 25 girls during the promotions. He was like just dancing with 25 sexy and glamourous girls. Nobody knew that the film was about female foeticide. It’s not a fashion show or some comedy film. Why would people go and see that?”

In theatres, Jayeshbhai Jordaar had a poor performance. The domestic box office took in 15.59 crore.

The Kashmir Files, Vivek’s most recent movie, was one of the most popular post-pandemic releases in India when it was released in March of this year. It portrayed the 1990s flight of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley. Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and Anupam Kher all starred in it.

Vivek revealed the title of his upcoming movie earlier this year: The Delhi Files. He posted a tweet in which he shared a photo of himself. “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty and sincerity. I may have spammed your TL (timeline) but it’s important to make people aware of the genocide and injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film.” In a follow up tweet, he wrote, “#TheDelhiFiles.”