Noor Bukhari was a fairly well-known Lollywood actress in the 1990s and early 2000s.

She has closed that chapter of her life in order to devote herself to an Islamic way of life.

The Mujhe Chand Chahye actress frequently expresses her contentious beliefs on social media.

Millions of people have lost their homes and valuables as a result of the floods in Pakistan, and many more have fallen ill and been left stranded without food or shelter. Despite the fact that local and international rescue and relief operations are in progress, they are still not enough to handle the scale of the catastrophe. In the midst of these dire circumstances, Noor Bukhari expresses her dismay with Pakistani celebrities who do nothing for the affected people and are preoccupied with their own lives.

Again making headlines, she accused all Pakistani celebrities—aside from Resham and Hadiqa Kiani—of lacking compassion. She claimed that the Pakistani media community does not give a damn about the terrible conditions of flood victims because if it were for the marketing of their movie, they would have been visible in every street and shopping centre. and later stated that it is dishonourable that celebrities from other countries are seeking their assistance.

