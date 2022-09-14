Noor Khan draws criticism for wearing bold outfit

Noor Zafar Khan, Sarah Khan’s renowned sister, is a Pakistani television actress. She began her acting career in 2015 with the drama series Kaise Huway Benaam.

Later, she worked on some telefilms in addition to dramas. The famed “Noor” telefilm she made. Saya-e-Dewar Bhi Nahi, Tau Dil Ka Kia Huwa, Chalawa, and a few other of her dramas are also well-known.

The reason why everyone adores Khan’s sisters is due to their noblest qualities as well as their sweetness and purity. Everyone admires her fashion sense as well because she always strives to dress modestly. She recently posted a casual photo of herself on Instagram, and since then, online users have been critiquing how she is dressed in the photo.

The actress is wearing a black top that has a round zipper neck and is also deep with black pants.