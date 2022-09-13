Advertisement
Edition: English
Noor Khan’s Latest Picture Under Severe Criticism

Articles
  • The Khan sisters are well-known for their beauty, modest style, and ability.
  • Sarah Khan and Noor Khan are both well-liked celebrities who have established themselves as A-listers in the drama industry.
  • Noor Khan is stunning, and people like her for her purity and distinct style.
The Khan sisters are well-known for their beauty, modest style, and ability. Sarah Khan and Noor Khan are both well-liked celebrities who have established themselves as A-listers in the drama industry. Noor Khan is stunning, and people like her for her purity and distinct style. She typically does what she wants rather than what the crowd wants, which has earned her millions of followers who look forward to not just the projects she works on but also the images she publishes and things from her personal life.

Noor Khan

So Noor Zafar Khan uploaded a pretty casual image of herself on Instagram wearing her usual sweatpants and a blouse. Her admirers and followers are dissatisfied with her current photo since it does not reflect her usual aesthetic, and her choice of attire was regarded a bit daring by the public. Here is the link she shared:

Noor Khan

Noor Khan

Noor Khan

The said picture has come under severe criticism by the netizens and they had a lot to say to Noor about her outfit choice. While some also wanted to advise her to clean her room before she shares a picture with a messy background in future

