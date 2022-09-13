Noor Khan’s Latest Picture Under Severe Criticism

The Khan sisters are well-known for their beauty, modest style, and ability.

Sarah Khan and Noor Khan are both well-liked celebrities who have established themselves as A-listers in the drama industry.

Noor Khan is stunning, and people like her for her purity and distinct style.

So Noor Zafar Khan uploaded a pretty casual image of herself on Instagram wearing her usual sweatpants and a blouse. Her admirers and followers are dissatisfied with her current photo since it does not reflect her usual aesthetic, and her choice of attire was regarded a bit daring by the public. Here is the link she shared:

The said picture has come under severe criticism by the netizens and they had a lot to say to Noor about her outfit choice. While some also wanted to advise her to clean her room before she shares a picture with a messy background in future

