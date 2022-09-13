Noor Zafar Khan is under criticism for her clothing choice

Noor Zafar Khan shared a photo of herself wearing just a blouse and regular sweats on Instagram.

Netizens were very critical of the outfit choice and Noor received a lot of feedback on her clothing choices.

Some even suggested that she tidy up her space before sharing more messy photos.

Advertisement

The Khan sisters are renowned for their brilliance, grace, and modest sense of style. Millions of people adore Sarah Khan and Noor Khan, and both have succeeded in making a name for themselves as the A-listers in the drama world. Noor Khan is gorgeous, and people adore her for her simplicity and distinctive flair. She tends to follow her own interests and preferences rather than the crowd, a decision that has earned her millions of fans who anticipate not only the tasks she does but also the photos she publishes and details from her private life.

As a result, Noor Zafar Khan shared a very informal photo of herself on Instagram wearing just a blouse and her regular sweats. Her followers and fans don’t like her most recent photo very much because it doesn’t fit with her usual aesthetic and the audience thinks her dress choice is a little bold. The link she shared can be found below:

Netizens were very critical of the aforementioned image and Noor received a lot of feedback on her clothing choices. While others wanted to suggest that she tidy up her space before sharing any more photos with messy backgrounds:

Advertisement

Also Read