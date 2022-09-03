Nora Fatehi denies relation with jailed Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Nora Fatehi was questioned in connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case.

She said that she wasn’t aware of Sukesh’s criminal background.

She had no connection with industry colleague.

Nora Fatehi was addressed by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offenses Wing on Friday regarding imprisoned conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar illegal tax avoidance case.

Addressing to around 50 inquiries, Nora said that she didn’t know about Sukesh’s crook foundation and had no association with industry partner and blamed for the situation, Jacqueline Fernandez.

As indicated by ANI, she was supposed to help out the examiners. Nora was posed in excess of 50 inquiries – what presents did she get, who did she converse with, where did she meet them, etc.

She said both Jacqueline and her were conversing with him (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) independently.

The organization likewise detailed that Nora said his (Sukesh) spouse conversed with her for a nail workmanship capability and afterward frequently hit her up.

They gifted her a BMW. She likewise said she didn’t know about Sukesh’s lawbreaker foundation and he had discussions with her director and cousin and not many discussions with her.

On October 14, Nora arrived at the workplace of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to get the examination in association together with a similar crook case.

Prior, Jacqueline in a request before the Appellate Authority of PMLA had expressed that it is astonishing that like her, a few different famous people, strikingly, Norah was likewise conned by fundamental blamed Sukesh in the ₹200 crore blackmail case.

A Delhi Court had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and entertainer Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand regarding a ₹200 crore blackmail case.

They were captured under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the coercion racket which was being run from a Delhi prison.

Nora is one of the adjudicators on dance unscripted TV drama Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, alongside Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit.

She is known for her hit dance numbers in Bollywood films. Jacqueline is likewise a notable Bollywood entertainer with films like Race 3, Kick and others.

