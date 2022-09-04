Nora Fatehi is being investigated in Rs 200 crore extortion case.

The Delhi Police EOW (Economic Offences Wing) questioned Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi on Friday in relation to a case involving the money

200 crore that is connected to imprisoned conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The actress cooperated during questioning, claiming that she was unaware of Chandrashekhar’s criminal history.

Nora was questioned about over 50 times during the interrogation about the items she got, the people she spoke with, and the places she met them.

She said that after speaking with her at a nail art event, his wife frequently phoned her. They gave her gifts, including a BMW. Fatehi claimed that she was unaware of Sukesh’s criminal history and that he had had infrequent conversations with her and her manager and cousin.

forcement Directorate (ED) mentioned in its chargesheet that Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal history yet ‘cooked up’ a false story to get out of the money laundering case.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be seen as a judge in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit.

