Nora Fatehi joins probe to be confronted with Pinky Irani for 200 cr

Nora Fatehi, a popular Bollywood actor, arrived at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on Thursday.

To participate in the investigation into the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving wealthy conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

A friend of Chandrashekhar’s named Pinky Irani was also present in the EOW office. The EOW officials will confront both to clarify a few things.

A friend of Chandrashekhar’s named Pinky Irani was also present in the EOW office. The EOW officials will confront both to clarify a few things.The EOW had earlier claimed that there were inconsistencies between Irani and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s claims.On Wednesday, Fernandez and Irani were interrogated for many hours and confronted. The cops discovered inconsistencies in their statements.#WATCH | Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi arrives at the EOW office in Delhi, in connection with the jailed conman Sukesh C… https://t.co/bhjYomHoi7

Now, police will question Fatehi and Irani again.

“We want to clarify a few things, hence we have called Irani and Fatehi again. Today they will be confronted,” said a senior police official.

The official claimed that Fatehi repeatedly denied knowing anything about Chandrashekhar’s criminal history.