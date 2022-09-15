The satirical dark comedy won the Palme d’Or at Cannes barely four months ago.

Made its North American premiere on Tuesday night at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Dean, 32, died of an untimely illness in New York on August 29.

Advertisement

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund and the cast of ‘Triangle of Sadness’ met for the first time since the film’s young lead Charlbi Dean died unexpectedly.

The satirical dark comedy, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes barely four months ago, made its North American premiere on Tuesday night at the Toronto International Film Festival, just 15 days after Dean, 32, died of an untimely illness in New York on August 29.

Ostlund stated during his screening introduction, “It’s a very emotional screening for us because of Charlbi Dean, our colleague, one of the main actors who passed away 15 days ago.”

Added, “We wanted her to be here, by our side, to share in this fantastic moment.”

Harris Dickinson and Dolly De Leon, who was clearly moved by the moment and hugged each other, joined him on stage.

The director further stated, “I want to say a couple of words about Charlbi,” adding, “She was a very caring colleague and a person who was lifting up everybody on set and bringing out the best of everyone. You will also see that she was a very, very precise actress. So take a close look at her performance in this film.”

Advertisement

Ostlund continued, “The three of us want to dedicate this screening to her family and to Charlbi, in order to pay honour to her work,” adding, “I’m 100 per cent sure that Charlbi would like us to have a really fantastic night here. This would be an important night for her also, to present the film to the North American audience.”

Dean was said to have died of a chest illness at the time of her death. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Dean’s first major film role was in ‘Triangle of Sadness.’ The South African model and actor co-starred with Dickinson as a high-fashion celebrity couple who are invited on a cruise for the ultra-rich, which appears to wealthy social media influencers to be heaven at first.

Also Read ‘Triangle of Sadness’ receives Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival On Saturday, the Cannes Film Festival announced that Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund's...