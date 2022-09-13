Advertisement
Northern Ireland welcomes King Charles III

  • Charles III arrives in Northern Ireland.
  • He will meet with political and religious leaders in Belfast.
  • Charles III arrived in on Tuesday for the first time as king.
Advertisement

After replacing his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday for the first time as king.

The four countries that make up the United Kingdom are being visited by the new head of state. He will meet with political and religious leaders in Northern Ireland.

Prior to the public’s first opportunity to pass by the late monarch’s coffin, King Charles III led his three siblings in a solemn procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body through Edinburgh on Monday.

The new queen, backed by Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Andrew, walked gently behind the hearse transporting their mother’s wooden coffin as crowds of people packed the Scottish capital’s famous Royal Mile watched in almost complete stillness.

