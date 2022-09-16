‘Not only do we litter but we love bullying our own’, Armeena Khan

Advertisement
Armeena Khan is clearing the air after calling out Shaniera Akram for criticizing renowned actress Resham for polluting a waterway.

“There is never a need to bring one woman down to elevate the other. People are complicated and we all have shades of grey. Let’s start with that. No one here is perfect,” Khan wrote.

While many assumed Khan’s statement was in response to Akram’s criticism of Resham, the Janaan actor clarified that she was referring to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

“For clarity, this tweet is about Meghan and Kate and not what the papers are alluding to. Thank you!” she explained.

Further taking to Instagram, Khan shared, “Resham had apologised twice now, We all know instinctively that littering is abominable, many of us have done it at some point. It’s a cultural and systematic problem in Pakistan. Incessantly attacking her shows another problem with our people, not only do we litter but we also love bullying. Especially our own and kowtowing to self-appointed saviours.”

She went on to comment, “Instead of berating her publicly now, how many of you will go on to litter picking campaigns? Let’s stop with performative outrage and bullying easy targets.” Concluding, the actor wrote, “Finally, I really, really dislike bullies.”

