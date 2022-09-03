Nouman Javaid opens up about his failed marriage

Tamasha, a new reality series, is currently airing. It was going a little bit dull at first, but the turn of events in the story has really spiced things up.

The contestants have begun developing a bond with one another and opening up to one another. So far, Nouman Javaid has displayed a highly collected and cool demeanor while handling situations effectively.

Nouman Javaid recently opened up on the show about his failed relationships and marriages. Javaid was questioned by one of the competitors if he is dating anyone.

“I am single right now and happy, currently, it has gotten a bit confusing for a while as I have some proposals up my sleeve and I am taking my time. They want to marry me, but I am afraid of taking decision because I am scared now, I have been bitten twice, actually, I have been bitten way too many times”. He said.

“I had been married twice but I understand that companionship is important in life, it keeps you normal”.

“I don’t mind sharing personal life at all, also my news reached out to the world, one of my wife was a very popular singer and the other one was relatively famous actress. Well, I have learnt one thing about my self that I hold that Messiah complex, like the role of me being protector is there, I become too helpful but not every crying eye needs protection or help, a few people make it habit to play the victim card”