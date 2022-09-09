Official Royal Family website updated to mark death of the Queen

Following the news, the homepage of www.royal.uk was changed to a holding page on Thursday that featured a picture of the Queen at her coronation at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, along with the words “Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022” in white letters on a black backdrop.

Now, the website has a close-up, full-screen photograph of the monarch taken on the day she was formally crowned, at the age of 25.

A statement from the King honoring his “loving Mother” is also posted on the website.

Additionally, it gives information on the Queen’s life and reign, as well as her accomplishments as Head of the Commonwealth and her official responsibilities.

An online book of condolence allows people to send messages of sympathy to the Royal Family.

The website says: “A selection of messages will be passed on to members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.”