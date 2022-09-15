Advertisement
Oh Young-Soo from Squid Game exciting dance at Emmy afterparty

  • The Korean film is about misfits competing for cash in warped versions of schoolyard activities.
  • Lee Jung-jae, the film’s principal actor, was chosen as best actor.
  • He became the first Asian actor to receive the award.
Oh Young-Soo may have lost his Emmy to Matthew Macfadyen, but the seasoned Korean star is gaining popularity on the internet for another reason: his dance moves.

The actor was seen burning the dance floor with his funky movements at the Emmys after party. Young-Soo, dressed sharply in a tux, danced the night away with his co-stars and team members. In a video that has now gone viral online, the actors step back to allow the seasoned performer to be the centre of attention as he shows off his abilities.

When the video went viral, many social media users shared it, stating, “When was the last time you danced like Oh Young-Soo?”

Check out the video and the reactions below:

The film’s principal actor, Lee Jung-jae, was chosen as best actor, a first for a non-English-language artist.

During the awards season, the South Korean social comedy about misfits and crooks competing for cash in warped versions of schoolyard activities was also a contender for the top prize. Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to receive the award, and he thanked director Hwang Dong-hyuk for bringing true problems to life in such a unique way.

Before translating his acceptance speech into Korean, he remarked during his acceptance speech, “Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, ‘Squid Game’ team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea.”

This year, ‘Squid Game’ got 14 Emmy nominations and won four wins at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month.

Creator of Squid Game Tells Fans Not to Stress Over Reality Show Spinoff
Creator of Squid Game Tells Fans Not to Stress Over Reality Show Spinoff

"Squid Game: The Challenge" will be the most watched reality show in...

