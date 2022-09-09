Olivia Wilde dispelled rumours that she left her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde put to rest rumours that she dumped ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis for now-boyfriend Harry Styles. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Don’t Worry Darling director was open about her relationship with the We’re the Millers star, revealing that she left him long before meeting Styles.

“The entire (crap) concept that I abandoned Jason for Harry is entirely false,” Wilde told the tabloid. “Our romance ended before I met Harry.”

“Like any relationship, it doesn’t end quickly,” she explained. “Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very difficult ride, and we officially broke the relationship near the beginning of the [COVID-19] epidemic.”

“We were parenting two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented,” the actor-filmmaker said of her two children with her ex-fiancé, Daisy, 5, and Otis, 8.

“Once it became evident that cohabiting was no longer advantageous to the children, it became the responsible thing to not do, because as friends who live in different houses, we could be better parents.”

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and were engaged in 2013, but the couple called it quits seven years later in 2020.

Concerning her children, Wilde stated that she has been “extremely open” with them about their father’s predicament, adding, “They understand the concept of making decisions to protect yourself and to live an authentic, happy life.” They truly do.”

“I changed a lot between the ages of 27 and 35.” I ended up becoming a director. “And I believe I discovered myself as an individual,” she remarked. “When you evolve, you sometimes evolve out of relationships that were founded on an older version of yourself.”

Wilde began seeing the former One Direction band member before they made their public debut at a close friend’s wedding in January 2021.

