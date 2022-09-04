Olivia Wilde on deleting intimate moments from Don’t Worry Darling trailer

Olivia Wilde talks about having to forcibly cut intimate parts.

The trailer had to have a lot taken out of it.

Wilde intended for the movie to be controversial.

Advertisement

Olivia Wilde, an American actor and filmmaker, talks about having to forcibly cut intimate parts from the trailer for her most recent movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

The Motion Picture Association forced the 38 year old actress to remove parts of the scenes before they would approve it, she revealed in an interview with the associated Press.

‘The trailer had to have a lot taken out of it. I had to eliminate certain pictures because the MPA came down hard on me and the trailer at the last minute. I was disappointed about this because I thought the photos upped the ante,’ she said.

We do, however, continue to live in a very puritanical society. I do believe that the absence of sexiness in American cinema is something new.

Although Wilde intended for the movie to be controversial, it has encountered more than its fair share of controversy recently.

Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast to portray the male lead, and she recently engaged in a public argument.

Advertisement

Following the character was finally recast with her current fiancé Harry Styles, Wilde gave an interview to Variety last month in which she claimed that LaBeouf’s casting procedure was “not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my movies.”

Also Read Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are moving in together Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are ready to start living together Harry...