On her wedding day, Meghan Markle ‘surprised’ Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle ridiculed for ‘airing dirty laundry’ on TV

  • The Duchess of Cornwall’s bride-to-be broke royal tradition by wearing off-white on her wedding day, leaving Queen Elizabeth ‘surprised’.
  • Royal expert Richard Eden, quoting Queen Elizabeth’s cousin late Lady Elizabeth Anson, in his article for Mail Plus.
  • He says “The run-up to the wedding was really very difficult for the Queen.”
The late Queen Elizabeth II had reservations about Meghan Markle’s pure white gown when she married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. Meghan allegedly broke royal tradition on her wedding day, surprising Queen Elizabeth.

In his article for Mail Plus, royal expert Richard Eden quotes Queen Elizabeth’s cousin late Lady Elizabeth Anson, who says, “The run-up to the wedding was really very difficult for the Queen.”

“She was irritated by Harry’s behaviour, some of his demands, and the way he went about things his own way.”

“I recall her being irritated by how beastly Harry was. Their relationship was severely harmed as a result of it all.”

According to Eden, “the Queen was surprised that Meghan wore pure white on her wedding day.” Perhaps it’s a generational thing, but she believes that if you’ve previously been married, you wear off-white on your wedding day, as the Duchess of Cornwall did.”

