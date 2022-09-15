On his birthday, Prince Harry will be ‘haunted’ by Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry will celebrate his 38th birthday on September 15, 2022.

His birthday comes just days after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth died.

He was invited to spend time with her just days before her death and rejected the idea.

Prince Harry will be ‘haunted’ on his 38th birthday today, September 15, 2022, just days after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth died.

According to royal scholar Eric Schiffer, who spoke to The Daily Star, Prince Harry will be plagued on his birthday because of his decisions in the years leading up to the Queen’s death.

He stated, “Harry’s birthday will likely bring up the pain of his mother’s death. It will cause him to revisit things that he might have wished he did over with his grandmother including some of the positions that he and Meghan took that led to a cesspool of aggravation for Her Majesty.”

Schiffer also mentioned expert Katie Nicholl’s earlier accusations on GB News about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle declining the Queen’s invitation to spend some time in Balmoral with her just weeks before her death.

He stated, “This will be an especially sad birthday for Harry who will be haunted by the fact that he was invited to spend time with the Queen just days before her death and rejected the idea.”

