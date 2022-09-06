Mirabai Chanu and Nikhat Zareen asked megastar Amitabh Bachchan to perform along with them on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

Big B asked them a question about the traditional dance performances at the Yaoshang Festival in Manipur.

Mirabai told him that she loves pizza but has to avoid it, while Nikhat said she misses Hyderabadi biryani.

Amitabh Bachchan was asked to perform the Manipuri folk dance Thabal Chongba with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on “Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.”

The weightlifter Chanu and the boxer Nikhat Zareen both won gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

During the game, Big B quizzed them on the traditional dances performed during the Yaoshang Celebration, a five-day spring festival, in Manipur. Chanu, who is from the same state, knew the answer and she selected the right response, Thabal Chongba.

Later, she gave him dance lessons so he could perform alongside her and Nikhat. She asked Bachchan to perform a few movements with her on stage as part of a simple request.

Big B also asked the top athletes about the tight food plans they adhere to while training, and Mirabai responded, “I adore pizza, but I have to avoid it.” Nikhat claimed to be a serious food enthusiast and to frequently miss Hyderabadi biryani.

In addition, at Zareen’s request, he spoke the famous Hyderabadi line from his 1988 film “Shahenshah,” “Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap lagte hai.”

Please speak the famous line, “Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap lagte hai,” in Hyderabadi, she asked.

You asked me to do something wrong because, first of all, I’m not your father and I don’t speak this language, but I’ll do what you say, Bachchan responded, grinning.

On Chanu’s request, he also reenacted a sequence from his hugely successful 1990 movie “Agneepath.” He performed the line, “Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, baap ka naam Dinanath Chauhan, umar 36 saal, 9 mahina, 8 din aur ye 16 ghante chaalu hai,” in the role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan.

