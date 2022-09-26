Advertisement
  • “Outer Banks” won’t be coming for season 3 on Netflix in 2022
  • “Outer Banks” won’t be returning for season 3 of Netflix in 2022.
  • Since the second season debuted in July 2021, the third season might debut in April.
  • The streamer hasn’t yet specified a specific date or month for the series’ release.
“Outer Banks” won’t be returning for season 3 of Netflix in 2022, according to the TUDUM fan gathering.

After Netflix renewed Outer Banks in December 2021, season 3 was anticipated by viewers in 2022.

According to Fansided, the streamer at the TUDUM event provided a sneak peek at the third season and a preview peek at the Pogues, which shows the cast living it up on an island after being left there in the Season Two finale.

Although Netflix hasn’t yet specified a specific date or month for the series’ release, many fans assume that since the second season debuted in July 2021, the third season might debut in April.

The streamer hasn’t mentioned any April 2019 releases. Outer Banks season three may be scheduled for a spring release because April is also the month when the platform releases its new seasons.

Watch the teaser of season 3 below:

Netflix: The cast of “Bridgerton” hints at romance in season 3
Netflix: The cast of “Bridgerton” hints at romance in season 3

The main cast of Bridgerton  give fans a sneak peek at the...

