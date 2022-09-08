Ozzy Osbourne expressed support for wife Sharon in face of racist accusations

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, discussed her dismissal from The Talk show.

She was dismissed for defending Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle.

Ozzy Osbourne has expressed his support for his wife Sharon in the face of racist accusations.

According to Variety, Ozzy and Sharon went on Good Morning America and discussed his wife’s dismissal from the 2021 The Talk show after she was labelled a “racist” by viewers for defending Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle on the show.

A year later, Sharon spoke up about this incident, saying, “What happened to me. The way I felt about it. The amount of time it took me mentally to get over it. And just to show I have — got over it.”

Musician, on the other hand, asserted, “When you’re accused of that, by saying, ‘I’m not racist,’ it’s like being accused of [being] a pedophile.”

“It’s one of those things now that you — by saying you’re not, they think you are more. It’s like — it’s a stigma,” he noted.

Sharon, on the other hand, stated that she had no “regrets” about what she said on her exiting episode.

Meanwhile, Sharon and Ozzy’s documentary series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back will premiere on Fox Nation later this month.

