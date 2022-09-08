Pakistan vs Afghanistan sparks frenzy on internet with “memes”

Naseem Shah, a young player, led Pakistan to a thrilling Asia Cup victory over Afghanistan. In the most elegant of ways, Naseem dashed the Afghans’ hopes just as the game began to swing in their favor!
In the Asia Cup’s Super 4, Pakistan and Afghanistan faced off against one another. Pakistan, which had won the toss, decided to bat first, confusing the Afghanis with their lethal bowling attack. One wicket each was taken by Naseem, Hasnain, Shadab, and Nawaz, while Haris Rauf secured two for the squad.
6 balls, 11 runs, and 1 wicket. Naseem Shah, a 19-year-old who is better recognized for his prowess with the ball than the bat, is currently on strike. Pakistanis were watching the final over with no hope, but then Naseem smashed two big sixes to seal the victory.
The game between Pakistan and Afghanistan is summarised in these humorous memes.
That’s Where Afghanistan Lost The Match……
Hamesha Yae Namak Haram Kuch na Kuch Kehty hay ✨🥵#PAKvAFG #PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/VBSo75WM4A
— ḶQ 💚 🇵🇰 | 🏏 l❤️ (@Saddique_rao) September 7, 2022
Naseem Shah after Asif Ali’s fight with an afghan player 😂
“NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY”#UrvashiRautela#PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/h7Wiz8WOjf
— Muhammad Zafeer (@MuhammadZafeerJ) September 7, 2022
Afghani's got their pill tonight. which will cunt them for ages bloody Namak Haram nation 👎 Well done Naseem you are Record breaker & maker #UrvashiRautela #BabarAzam #RohitSharma𓃵 #PAKvAFG #Afghanistan #AfterEverHappy #NamakHaram #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/1oXBHhAzHG
— Jafar Khan (@JafarKhann07) September 7, 2022
And the Legacy at Sharjah Continues ❤
NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY Asif Ali #PAKvAFG #goodbye #UrvashiRautela #BabarAzam Afridi #BoycottIPL What a Match pic.twitter.com/y1WytX5vaw
— Uzair Ur Rehman (@uzairurrehman17) September 7, 2022
What is this behavior?
Where was the security @ShjPolice @moiuae ? #PAKvAFG #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/nHuyeXpEfW
— Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) September 7, 2022
Indians right now..#Asiacup2022 #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/1P8epVjCAK
— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) September 7, 2022
