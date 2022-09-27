Sohail Ahmed Bollywood debut in ‘Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne’

Sohail Ahmed created the role of Azizi for Sohail Khan because he was confident that no one else could portray it brilliantly.

A well-known and well-known stage and TV comedian from Pakistan is Sohail Ahmed. This comedian also goes by the moniker Azizi. He is a writer, producer, and actor as well. But Sohail Ahmed is most recognised for being the King of Comedy. Simply because of Azizi, the majority of the public enjoyed Hasb e Hal’s comedy show. Aftab Ahmed created the role of Azizi for Sohail Khan because he was confident that no one else could portray it brilliantly. On March 23, 2011, Sohail Ahmed also received the Pride of Performance award from Asif Ali Zardari, who was Pakistan’s president at the time.

Recently, it was announced that Sohail Ahmed, a great actor and comedian, would appear in an Indian film. With Indian celebrity Diljaip Dosanjh and well-known actress Sargan Mahta, Sohail Ahmed has a script. Bebe Bhangra Paunde Na is a movie. Our superstar Diljaip Dosanjh also serves as the film’s director. Amrijhit Singh is the man behind this masterpiece’s production. the American location that was chosen for this movie.

The trailer for the movie was published, and it shows that our comedic sensation Sohail Ahmed plays Diljaip’s father.

The major plot of the movie is how Diljaip and his buddies must manage the business following the passing of Diljaip’s father (Sohail Ahmed). Diljaip, the first official trailer for the movie, has been widely successful and well-liked by viewers all over the world. The movie will be released worldwide and in theatres on October 5, 2022.

