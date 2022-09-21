Advertisement
Articles
Pakistani celebrities arrives in Toronto for the big show

Pakistani showbiz celebrities have arrived in Toronto, Canada for the upcoming Awards ceremony. Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Iqra Aziz, and other celebrities took to social media to share exclusive photos of their arrival at their destination.

Every year, a well-known channel celebrates its success with its fans, stars, and teams who have contributed to its success. The Style Awards has become one of Pakistan’s most prestigious award shows.

This year’s Awards will focus on recognizing and celebrating Pakistan’s entertainment, fashion, glamour, arts, and media icons from the film, fashion, media, glamour, sports, and entertainment industries.

The event will be held on September 24th at the First Ontario Center in Toronto. Pakistani celebrities from all over the world will come together for one night to represent our great country. The event will serve to demonstrate to the rest of the world Pakistan’s progressive image.

Check out the clicks here!

