Pakistani celebrities demand justice for Sarah

Pakistan has been dealing with law and order issues, particularly violence against women. We have seen all types of violence committed across all social classes, with perpetrators going unpunished.

Sara Shahnawaz, the most recent victim, was brutally murdered by her husband in Islamabad.

Sara Shahnawaz is a citizen of Canada. She met her husband on social media, and they married only three months ago.

Her husband is the son of Ayaz Amir, a well-known journalist. She had just returned from a trip abroad when her husband murdered her by hitting her with gym dumbbells. The police have arrested Shahnawaz.

The entire country is once again demanding justice for Sarah, and celebrities are not far behind. They all demanded justice for Sarah while also raising concerns about Zahir Jaffer’s continued incarceration.