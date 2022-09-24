Pakistani Celebrities pay tribute to tennis star Roger Federer

Pakistani Celebrities paid tribute to tennis star Roger Federer on his retirement.

Federer played his final match against Rafael Nadal in Lever Cup today.

The 41-year-old broke down in tears as he said goodbye to tennis, his favourite game.

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer played his final match today. The 41-year-old Federer broke down in tears during his final match. For many years, the tennis star dominated the tennis community. He and Rafael Nadal competed in the Lever Cup doubles final today, however they were defeated. Federer’s last game was that one. He cried as he said goodbye to tennis, his favourite game.

On the internet, there is a touching video of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in which Nadal can be seen crying as Federer announces his retirement. Fans of Roger are praising the video and thanking him for his outstanding contributions to tennis. Most Federer supporters are saddened by his departure even though they are enjoying his travels. Check out the video!

Numerous Pakistani celebrities, who are similarly affected by the retirement of Roger, are posting tributes to the tennis player in honour of his tremendous dignity and outstanding performances. The actors’ remarks are listed below!

