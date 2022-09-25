Advertisement
Pakistani celebrities shares the big award show’s red carpet

In Canada, a channel has planned an extravagant award show. A large number of Pakistani celebrities have been spotted at the First Ontario Centre, Sports Arena in Hamilton, Canada, where the award show is currently taking place.

Beautiful actresses and charming actors from Pakistan’s media industry have captivated their fans gathered outside the venue where the award ceremony is taking place.

Fans are going crazy for their favorite celebrities, calling them and taking selfies with them on the red carpet of the awards ceremony, which was taking place outside the venue.

However, another red carpet was set up inside where the actors posed for photos.

All of the actors took selfies with their fans, which were also photographed by the event’s official photographer. All of the Pakistani celebrities looked stunning and wore the best outfits.

They were overjoyed to interact with their fans in person at the TV Awards. The actors are delighted to be a part of such a lavish occasion.

Many celebrities, including Mahira, Hareem, Urwa, Ushna, Aymen Saleem, Arsalan Naseer, Iqra, Yasir, Saboor, Sonya Hussyn, Azaan Sami, Adeel, Ali Rehman, Imran Ashraf, Nauman Ijaz, and others, were spotted on the red carpet.

Take a look at these pictures of celebrities from the award ceremony.

Pakistani Celebrities Pictures From 8th Hum Awards Red Carpet

