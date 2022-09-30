Pakistani model Alba Bajwa to star in Netflix series

Alba Bajwa will soon be in a new Netflix show.

There are no official details yet about the production or Bajwa’s part in it.

Pakistani actors and artists have been making it to Hollywood and Netflix, where their acting skills and artistic flair are being praised. Alba Bajwa, a fashion model who will soon be in a new Netflix show, is the latest person to be added to this coveted list.

But Bajwa won’t say much about it.

The model tweeted, “A lot of you texted me to respond cause it’s the perfect time, but I chose not to, because my success is my response. I wish you all the very best, Alba”.

A lot of you texted me to respond cause it's the perfect time, but I chose not to, because my success is my response. I wish you all the very best,

After Ahad Raza Mir starred in the Netflix show Resident Evil, veteran actor Humayun Saeed will play Dr. Hasnat, Lady Diana’s Pakistani boyfriend, in the fifth season of the Netflix show The Crown, which starts on November 9.

Alba Bajwa is a Pakistani model and a TikTok star who has become well-known on social media in a very short amount of time. They have posed for Coca-Cola and other well-known international brands.