Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Palace aide didn’t ask Meghan Markle about earrings gifted by Saudi prince
Palace aide didn’t ask Meghan Markle about earrings gifted by Saudi prince

Palace aide didn’t ask Meghan Markle about earrings gifted by Saudi prince

Articles
Advertisement
Palace aide didn’t ask Meghan Markle about earrings gifted by Saudi prince

Palace aide didn’t ‘confront’ Meghan Markle about earrings

Advertisement

Palace aides were reportedly afraid of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reaction if they confronted the Duchess about wearing earrings given to her by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, The Times’ royal correspondent Valentine Low claimed that Mohammad bin Salman gave the Suits alum a Chopard earring just weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Meghan wore the jewelry to a state dinner in Fiji in 20178, amid reports that the Saudi royal had murdered Jamal Khashoggi.

Low wrote in his book: “When they had first appeared in the media after the Fiji dinner, staff in London responsible for registering details of all royal gifts had recognized them and alerted Kensington Palace.”

The author also quoted a source who shared: “We made a decision not to confront Meghan and Harry on it, out of fear for what their reaction would be.”

Advertisement

On November 14, 2018, the Duchess of Sussex’s sparkling pair of erring was captured once more during her appearance at Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace.

During her Fiji tour, it was reported that the earrings were “borrowed,” and the Duchess is unaware of the Crown Prince’s possible involvement in the journalist’s murder.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kathy Griffin rekindles her fight with Andy Cohen in time for new year
Kathy Griffin rekindles her fight with Andy Cohen in time for new year
Woman alleges that LaKeith Stanfield is father of her newborn
Woman alleges that LaKeith Stanfield is father of her newborn
Gwyneth Paltrow interviewed Kim Kardashian in the coziest version
Gwyneth Paltrow interviewed Kim Kardashian in the coziest version
Foo Fighters says they'll perform after death of Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters says they'll perform after death of Taylor Hawkins
Lea Michele says 2022 was one of my favorites
Lea Michele says 2022 was one of my favorites
Alizeh Shah joins lensa photography trend
Alizeh Shah joins lensa photography trend
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story