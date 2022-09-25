Palace aides were reportedly afraid of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reaction if they confronted the Duchess about wearing earrings given to her by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, The Times’ royal correspondent Valentine Low claimed that Mohammad bin Salman gave the Suits alum a Chopard earring just weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Meghan wore the jewelry to a state dinner in Fiji in 20178, amid reports that the Saudi royal had murdered Jamal Khashoggi.

Low wrote in his book: “When they had first appeared in the media after the Fiji dinner, staff in London responsible for registering details of all royal gifts had recognized them and alerted Kensington Palace.”

The author also quoted a source who shared: “We made a decision not to confront Meghan and Harry on it, out of fear for what their reaction would be.”

On November 14, 2018, the Duchess of Sussex’s sparkling pair of erring was captured once more during her appearance at Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace.

During her Fiji tour, it was reported that the earrings were “borrowed,” and the Duchess is unaware of the Crown Prince’s possible involvement in the journalist’s murder.