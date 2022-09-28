Palak Tiwari sets internet on fire in embellished jumpsuit

Palak Tiwari dresses in traditional attire for photoshoot
Palak Tiwari poses in a saree for a jewellery brand photoshoot. Her...
Palak Tiwari always has a killer sense of style! The diva showed off her love for outfits that exude oomph once more on Monday as she visited an event in Mumbai.
At the awards ceremony, she caught everyone’s attention in a blingy bodycon jumpsuit. She chose a black dress from the designer Nadine Merabi. The full-length, sleeveless jumpsuit had a figure-hugging design and was finished with flared pants. It was the ideal choice for the evening because of the glittering embellishments and metallic thread embroidery all over the breadth.
Palak also posted amazing images of herself wearing this seductive jumpsuit on Instagram.
Her jumpsuit’s provocative and plunging neckline upped the oomph factor. And Palak upped the ante with flawless styling choices. She started by removing her jewellery and letting her one-piece dress take centre stage. While maintaining neutral cosmetic colours, she lavishly applied glitter. She used glossy lips, gleaming highlighter, and smokey eyes for her cosmetics look.
Her hairdo completed the appearance nicely as well! Palak maintained her long hair open in dishevelled waves to contrast the slinky silhouette of her jumpsuit.
The comments section of Palak’s Instagram post was immediately swamped with praise for her. Many of her fans commented on how beautiful she appeared, while others used fire emojis.
After appearing in the music video for the song Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu, Palak Tiwari became well-known. She is prepared to launch her acting career.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.