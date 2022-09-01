Pallavi Joshi on ‘boycott Bollywood’ affecting poor technicians

The boycott Bollywood trend has had any impact on films’ performance or not is questionable.

However, some claim that the impoverished technicians and crew workers are more negatively impacted by movie boycotts than the actors and producers, the majority of whom are already fairly wealthy.

The Kashmir Files director Pallavi Joshi claims that the argument is untrue.

In response to criticism of the boycott movement, Pallavi Joshi said, “Let me tell you one thing–no matter what happens, there won’t be a scenario where films will not be made. As long as films are made, people will get paid unless, of course, there is a pandemic again where everything comes to a standstill. But that is nature. But the film industry won’t be put under a lock and key. That’s a very Utopian thought. It hasn’t happened and will never happen.”According to Pallavi, who is speaking about the claim that non-performance of films affects the technicians and crew members. “To actually say that think about those 250 people who work on our films and what about their livelihood is a wrong argument. They have already been paid. After the release, it’s only the producer, the distributor, and the exhibitor that get stuck. Actors, technicians, all the daily wage workers have been paid by then.”

The Kashmir Files, which was directed by her husband Vivek Agnihotri, had Pallavi as the lead and was co-produced by her. One of the biggest surprises of 2022, the movie also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, and Bhasha Sumbli. Despite having just a 15 crore budget and no “big actors” in the cast, the movie made over 300 crore in revenue. Additionally, it is currently one of the contenders for India’s choice for the Oscars this year.