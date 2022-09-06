Pankaj Tripathi objects to the term “supporting actor.”

In several movies and web series, like Gangs of Wasseypur and Sacred Games, Tripathi has proven his acting prowess, adaptability, and variety.

He last appeared in the online shows Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach.

The actor responded in the affirmative, “Yes, I do have a problem when people call me that.

Pankaj Tripathi is one of Bollywood’s most accomplished and well-bred actors. In several movies and web series, like Gangs of Wasseypur and Sacred Games, Tripathi has proven his acting prowess, adaptability, and variety. He last appeared in the online shows Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. The 46-year-old actor recently admitted that he dislikes the phrases “supporting actor” and “character actor.”

Pankaj Tripathi was recently questioned about his feelings on the words “supporting actor” and “character actor.” The actor responded in the affirmative, “Yes, I do have a problem when people call me that. What does a character or supporting actor do? Actors are actors. I object to being dubbed a “character actor” rather than just a “supporting actor.” The word “character actor” baffles me. Everyone plays a character in movies. Who is an actor without personality? Even the leading actors are playing characters.

Frequently praised for his acting and adaptability is Pankaj Tripathi, he was questioned about his thoughts on the support from the crowd. “This is what acting is,” quipped Pankaj Tripathi sarcastically, “We didn’t use to have these small nuances in the past, but now we do. People have microscopic lenses and people notice the smallest of gestures. Small things were not noticed earlier so one went on over-exaggerating the things in the past. If you look at the courtroom dramas of Indian cinema and look at Criminal Justice, you will find a lot of difference. This show is dramatic as well

