Parineeti Chopra next is a nationalist actioner with Harrdy Sandhu

On her Instagram page, Parineeti Chopra revealed the day that her upcoming movie starring Harrdy Sandhu would be released in theaters. The date for release is slated for October 14, 2022. Ribhu Dasgupta is the director of the movie. The part of a raw agent will be played by Parineeti. Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala are also featured in the movie. She shared a poster for the movie in which she may be seen holding a gun close to her face with her eyes closed. She is seen posing for the camera in another image while facing her co-star Harrdy.

She captioned her post, “NATION. LOVE. SACRIFICE”(tricolour flag). She used the hashtag #CodeNameTiranga. She further added, “Excited to be collaborating my fav punjabi boii @harrdysandhu on this one!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒 𝙲𝚑𝚘𝚙𝚛𝚊 🫧 (@parineetichopra)

She also tagged the film’s other actors. “A terrific news to start the day off!” said one of her followers. Greetings and best wishes for this one. “Damn, stoked,” wrote another supporter. Another fan remarked, “I am booking tickets for it” in enthusiasm. Many of her followers left well wishes and heart emojis on the post in anticipation of her impending release.

Ribhu Dasgupta’s future film, Code Name Tiranga, will be directed. Producer Bhushan Kumar is behind it. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment are the film’s presenters. In the key roles of this action thriller are Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu. It centers on a spy who is on a selfless mission for her country in a race against time where she has no other option but to make a sacrifice.

Recently, Parineeti shared a video where she was shooting at minus 12 degrees Celsius on her Instagram. She captioned, “Parineeti wrote, “-12°. My coldest shoot ever. The best part was my hero also had to wear a thin costume and feel cold with me. Justice for my #ThandEquality campaign..#MakeHerosAlsoFeelCold #CanHerosWearSarees? @harrdysandhu.”