Edition: English
Edition: English

Paris Hilton shows love on the emotional video of Britney Spears

Paris Hilton shows love on the emotional video of Britney Spears

  • Paris Hilton expressed her support for Britney Spears in a video.
  • Spears’ video showed her breaking down in tears after an intense dance.
  • Hilton dropped a heart-eye emoji, indicating she’ll always be there for her friend.
Paris Hilton showers her love and support to Britney Spears’s emotional video as she dances while crying.

The actress from This Is Paris showed her support for her longtime friend in her most recent video, which showed her breaking down in tears after an intense dance.

Despite Spears’ insistence that it wasn’t a “breakdown” but rather a much-needed “release,” the Hold Me Closer star’s supporters were concerned.

In the video’s comment area, Hilton also expressed her support for the singer by dropping a heart-eye emoji, silently indicating that she will always be there for Spears.

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera!!!” Spears wrote the video’s captions.

“It’s not a breakdown assholes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now!!!”

“Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more !!! Psss… bawling,” she continued.

