ParkJimin Trends at No. 1 after “Me, Myself” released

The main singer and dancer of BTS, Park Jimin, is making headlines this week for his jaw-dropping behind-the-scenes clip of his special photofolio. In the clip, the Butter singer chooses the whole concept and styling for his Special 8 project ID: Chaos.

The BTS Army went crazy, and it’s no surprise that the K-pop idol became the number one trend on the internet within 15 minutes of its release this week.

Jimin says in the video that he wanted to show his fans a side of himself they had never seen before. The Yet to Come singer chose all black-and-white outfits for “Me, Myself, and Jimin,” saying that they show his true, raw self.

Here is the video. The heartthrob’s voice gives it a lot of power.

People couldn’t help but notice a new tattoo on Jimin’s neck that reads ‘Tailor Of Chaos’.

As soon as the exciting video was put on the internet, fans started using the hashtag #ParkJimin because they think his portfolio is going to be crazy.