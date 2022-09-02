Partner Track became huge success as it made its way to top 10 on Netflix

The Netflix original film Partner Track is based on the same-titled 2012 book.

It debuted on August 26 and has already made it into the top 10 foreign series on Netflix.

Arden Cho and Dominic Sherwood spoke to Good Day DC about the show’s success.

Advertisement

Arden Cho and Dominic Sherwood, stars of the Netflix series Partner Track, expressed their gratitude for all the love from the audience as their programme quickly became a huge hit.

The Netflix original film Partner Track, which is based on the same-titled 2012 book, debuted on August 26.

It immediately made its way into the top 10 foreign series on Netflix and the top 5 shows in the US.

The tale centres on a young attorney who tries to maintain her sense of morality and her ardour for her line of work from colliding as she makes her way into a prestigious New York law practice.

The cast discussed the show’s unexpected success and the enormous viewership it has attracted since its introduction in an interview with Good Day DC.

Advertisement

Arden Cho started off the conversation and admitted, “When you’re putting your art out there, you really don’t know what to expect. I mean all of us did what we could do. We did our best and then we just cross our fingers”

Dominic on the other hand simply gave credit to the entire team by saying, “I think we had an incredible cast and an incredible crew, very very hardworking and hardworking and viewers seem to be responding to it so that means everything to us”

Towards the end, Arden also chimed in and spoke about season 2 and added, “We are glad that people are watching it and enjoying our story.”

Also Read K-dramas to watch out for on Netflix in September K-dramas have been quite popular now. Netflix is a one-stop hub to...