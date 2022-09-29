Advertisement
'Pasoori' singer, Ali Sethi, made Time100 Next list

Articles
  • Ali Sethi’s song Pasoori has had close to 400 million views on YouTube.
  • The 38-year-old jumped onto the global leader’s list as an “innovator” instead of an artist.
  • He joined Akash Ambani, an Indian tycoon, on the list of people from South Asia.
Ali Sethi, a Pakistani singer who has been entertaining people with his powerful voice, is on the TIME100 Next list.

The 38-year-old jumped onto the global leader’s list as an “innovator” instead of an artist, but Time’s article talked about his song “Pasoori,” which was an instant hit on Coke Studio and stayed at the top of the charts for six months after it came out.

Ali wrote on Instagram that he was thankful for the honour. He wrote in the post’s caption, “Proud to be included in the 2022 #TIME100Next list. This old-world portrait of me and looking Pyaar-se at the pre-colonial past.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ali Sethi (@alisethiofficial)

The American magazine said that Ali Sethi’s song Pasoori, which has had close to 400 million views on YouTube, has become a worldwide hit. Even more surprising is that the song has a lot of fans in India, even though relations between the two countries are getting worse.

It also said, “Sethi’s great gift is that he is able to use an ancient form of music from the region, the classical raga, to challenge and expand notions of gender, sexuality, and belonging. “Pasoori” is a virtuoso demonstration of how artists can, in subtle ways, subvert the restrictions that are being imposed upon them by new forms of authoritarianism and intolerance.”

Ali started getting compliments on being on the Time100 Next list. Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist, and a lot of other famous people sent their best wishes to the singer.

Nida Manzoor, a British actress with Pakistani roots, is said to be on the list and is called an “artist.”

Notably, Sethi joined Akash Ambani, an Indian business tycoon, on the list of people from South Asia.

The well-known magazine has interviews with musicians, doctors, government officials, movement leaders, high-profile whistleblowers, and top CEOs.

Also Read

Ali Sethi praised by audience for Pasoori performance at Harvard University
Ali Sethi praised by audience for Pasoori performance at Harvard University

Ali Sethi represents the new generation of musicians in the music industry....

Entertainment News

Entertainment News

