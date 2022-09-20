Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon agreed to split after living apart for months

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon agreed to split after living apart for months

Articles
Advertisement
Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon agreed to split after living apart for months

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon split after living apart for months

Advertisement
  • Wesley and Ramon were first spotted together in 2018.
  • A month later, the made their relationship social media official.
  • In 2019, Wesley’s friend Nina Dobrev also subtly confirmed the couple’s marriage. I love his wife. It’s so funny how time changes everything, Dobrev said.
Advertisement

Wesley and de Ramon split. The couple agreed to it after living apart for months.

PEOPLE reports: “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time,” the rep says.

Wesley and Ramon were first spotted together in 2018. The lovebirds were spotted holding hands in New York. A month later, the made their relationship social media official.

In 2019, Wesley’s friend Nina Dobrev also subtly confirmed the couple’s marriage.

“We hang out a lot. We’re really good friends. I love his wife. It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends,” Dobrev revealed.

Also Read

Paul Wesley posts reunion photo with Nina Dobrev
Paul Wesley posts reunion photo with Nina Dobrev

Fans of Paul Wesley's The Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev got a...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story