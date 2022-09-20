Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon split after living apart for months

Wesley and Ramon were first spotted together in 2018.

A month later, the made their relationship social media official.

In 2019, Wesley’s friend Nina Dobrev also subtly confirmed the couple’s marriage. I love his wife. It’s so funny how time changes everything, Dobrev said.

Advertisement

Wesley and de Ramon split. The couple agreed to it after living apart for months.

PEOPLE reports: “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time,” the rep says.

Wesley and Ramon were first spotted together in 2018. The lovebirds were spotted holding hands in New York. A month later, the made their relationship social media official.

In 2019, Wesley’s friend Nina Dobrev also subtly confirmed the couple’s marriage.

“We hang out a lot. We’re really good friends. I love his wife. It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends,” Dobrev revealed.

Also Read Paul Wesley posts reunion photo with Nina Dobrev Fans of Paul Wesley's The Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev got a...