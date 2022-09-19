Penny Lancaster is ‘grateful’ for the peaceful Queen Elizabeth funeral

Penny Lancaster is ‘grateful’ for the peaceful Queen Elizabeth funeral

Articles
Advertisement
Penny Lancaster is ‘grateful’ for the peaceful Queen Elizabeth funeral

Penny Lancaster is ‘grateful’ for the peaceful Queen Elizabeth funeral

Advertisement
  • Penny Lancaster is a former model who is now as a police officer.
  • She was pictured standing in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.
  • The 51-year-old television personality said it was the biggest honor of all.
Advertisement

Penny Lancaster, a former model who is now as a police officer, has said that she is happy that there were no problems at Queen Elizabeth II’s burial.

The wife of Rod Stewart was photographed standing in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as Her Majesty was being taken to Buckingham Palace on Monday while serving at the monarch’s funeral at RAF Northolt.

Penny expressed her relief that there weren’t any significant incidents at the funeral in a video, noting that the general people “paid their respects in the correct manner.”

In a video footage released, Penny added, “You can never quite tell how the audience is going to respond and the hazards that might lay ahead.”

But because to our excellent training and preparation, everyone paid their respects in the right way, and there were no noteworthy occurrences.

So, [I’m] quite appreciative for that, she continued.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Penny Lancaster (@penny.lancaster)

The 51-year-old television personality, who joined the City of London Police last year as a special constable, added on Monday that her position was “the biggest honor of all.”

Advertisement

‘I suppose it’s (the same reason) why every officer wanted to be here today, because we signed an oath to the Queen to serve in the office of constable,’ Penny said.

“To be allowed to participate in Her Majesty the Queen’s burial today is the greatest honor of all,” I said.

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story