Penny Lancaster is ‘grateful’ for the peaceful Queen Elizabeth funeral

Penny Lancaster is a former model who is now as a police officer.

She was pictured standing in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

The 51-year-old television personality said it was the biggest honor of all.

Advertisement

Penny Lancaster, a former model who is now as a police officer, has said that she is happy that there were no problems at Queen Elizabeth II’s burial.

The wife of Rod Stewart was photographed standing in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as Her Majesty was being taken to Buckingham Palace on Monday while serving at the monarch’s funeral at RAF Northolt.

Penny expressed her relief that there weren’t any significant incidents at the funeral in a video, noting that the general people “paid their respects in the correct manner.”

In a video footage released, Penny added, “You can never quite tell how the audience is going to respond and the hazards that might lay ahead.”

But because to our excellent training and preparation, everyone paid their respects in the right way, and there were no noteworthy occurrences.

So, [I’m] quite appreciative for that, she continued.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Penny Lancaster (@penny.lancaster)

The 51-year-old television personality, who joined the City of London Police last year as a special constable, added on Monday that her position was “the biggest honor of all.”

Advertisement

‘I suppose it’s (the same reason) why every officer wanted to be here today, because we signed an oath to the Queen to serve in the office of constable,’ Penny said.

“To be allowed to participate in Her Majesty the Queen’s burial today is the greatest honor of all,” I said.

Also Read