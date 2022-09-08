In the Pakistani entertainment sector, Mohib Mirza is a very brilliant person.

In the Pakistani entertainment sector, Mohib Mirza is a very brilliant person. Mohib is a talented writer, director, and performer who does it all well. He has had a highly varied career and has played several interesting parts. Although Mohib does not frequently appear on small screens, when he does, the screen is no match for him. His most recent performance, Dushman e Jaan, was a huge hit with the general public.

Ishrat Made In China, a recent movie directed by Mohib, scored poorly at the box office but received favorable reviews from reviewers. Despite a lengthy career in the industry and frequent rumors about him, Mohib Mirza has mostly maintained a relatively quiet life.

During his appearance as a guest on Junaid Akram’s podcast, Mohib Mirza expressed his viewpoint on this. He claimed that because he prefers to talk only about his profession and avoids gossip, he is generally a very quiet guy. This is also why he is well known in the business for having a dry sense of humor.

He also criticized those who believe that actors are public property, pointing out that everyone has a right to privacy. Even if he would adore to snap images with his followers, he also does not wish to disclose everything.

