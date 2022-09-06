Personalized chopsticks for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The romance between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is the stuff of fantasies.

The romance between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is the stuff of fantasies. The husband-and-wife team is one of the most popular power couples in Bollywood. They are quite active on social media and occasionally share peeks of their lives together with their fans and followers. Fans fawn over their loved-up photos and keep returning for more. Speaking of which, Ranveer came to Instagram a few minutes ago and uploaded a fresh photo, illustrating that their relationship is all about the small things.

Ranveer just posted a beautiful snapshot on his Instagram stories. Two sets of customised wooden chopsticks with Ranveer and Deepika’s names inscribed on them can be seen in the photo. When he shared the photo, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor added an adorable sticker on it. Don’t you believe she’s a total romantic at heart?

