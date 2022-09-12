Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco’s upcoming Rom-Com

The trailer for Peacock’s upcoming original film Meet Cute was recently released.

The romantic comedy has elements of sci-fi which makes it all the more intriguing.

The film is based on the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson

Here is all you need to know about Peacock’s upcoming romantic comedy, Meet Cute starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco.

The trailer for Peacock’s forthcoming original film Meet Cute was recently released. This traditional New York love story will have a time-travel twist, but that is far from the most intriguing aspect of it. The most intriguing aspect of the film has to be its gorgeous ensemble, which includes Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davison and Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco. Meet Cute, directed by Alex Lehmann, is planned to air on Peacock on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

The upcoming film is based on the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When the couple first meets, it’s love at first sight. On their first date, though, love isn’t the only amazing factor. Sheila possesses a time machine, which distinguishes the film from other love-at-first-sight stories. After all, it wasn’t the first date. Sheila travels back in time several times to mould Gary into the right man for her.

This original Peacock movie Meet Cute is all set to make its premiere on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A timeless Newyork love tale based on a fantasy that it is possible to travel to a loved one’s past to heal their traumas or to simply fix their issues, and transform them into the ideal partner.

Director: Alex Lehmann

Writer: Noga Pnueli

Starcast: Kaley Cuoco as Sheila, Pete Davidson as Gary, Deborah S. Craig as June, Kirk Kelly as Beer Garden Patron, Sierra Fisk as Sandra, and Rock Kohli as Amit.

The Plot

Sheila is an attractive young woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. She accidentally discovers that a particular tanning bed in a nail salon is actually a time machine which is how she travels back 24 hours. Sheila uses the time machine to her advantage and travels to relive the best date of her life multiple times. She tries to turn her oblivious date Gary, into a perfect man which he actually really was. The time-traveling romantic comedy has elements of sci-fi which makes it all the more intriguing.

