Pete Davidson appears on red carpet, first time after his breakup

The comedian, 28, looked dapper as ever at the premiere of his new romantic comedy, Meet Cute.

Joined by his co-star Kaley Cuoco for the event in New York.

First red carpet appearance since his split from Kim Kardashian last month.

All eyes were on Pete Davidson as he made his first red carpet appearance since breaking up with Kim Kardashian last month.

The comic, 28, looked as stylish as ever as he came out for the New York City premiere of his new romantic comedy, Meet Cute, with co-star Kaley Cuoco.

Pete appears to have taken a vacation from his personal problems to promote his upcoming movie, which opens in theatres on September 21.

In typical Pete manner, the celebrity posed for pictures at the A-list event while dressed in sweats.

He added quirky sunglasses to his ensemble and wore a pair of outrageous glossy leather shoes.

Pete posed alone on the red carpet with his hoodie covering his bleach blonde hair, and he seemed to be having a wonderful time.

His somewhat bearded face lit up with a smile.

Kaley, who played Pete’s co-star, contrasted him by standing out as nothing short of a vision in a sparkling tiny dress, black shoes, and blonde hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

The two looked fantastic in their understated yet stylish outfits.

In the upcoming Peacock movie Meet Cute, which is described on IMDb as asking: ‘What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?’ Kaley and Pete co-star.

Pete’s appearance comes after he split up with Kim due to their demanding schedules taking a toll on their relationship.

